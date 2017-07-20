  • Blog
Restaurants and eateries in Israel that describe my sex life

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Thursday July 20 2017, 2:45pm

Social Club - My one and only orgy

Meatland - What can I say, I'm a carnivore

Next Door - It was convenient

Burning Taco - I don't want to taco bout it

Black Out - Sometimes you need a little liquid confidence

Itzik HaGadol - And gadol it was

Mike’s Place - He was just so young and innocent

Tony & Esther - Two is company, three is a crowd

Ginger - If the carpet matches the drapes

Double Standard - Why do I have to be on top?

Pronto - Short and sweet

Tash and Tasha - They said they were sisters

Mister and Misses Lee - Their son was out of town

Extra Brut - Some like it hard

Porter n' Sons, Suri's son, susu & sons, Saluf and Sons, Joseph ‘N’ Sons - Keeping it in the family

Rooftop - Check one off the bucket list

The Last Refuge - Did somebody say, "wedding bells"?

By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

