Restaurants and eateries in Israel that describe my sex life

Social Club - My one and only orgy

Meatland - What can I say, I'm a carnivore

Next Door - It was convenient

Burning Taco - I don't want to taco bout it

Black Out - Sometimes you need a little liquid confidence

Itzik HaGadol - And gadol it was

Mike’s Place - He was just so young and innocent

Tony & Esther - Two is company, three is a crowd

Ginger - If the carpet matches the drapes

Double Standard - Why do I have to be on top?

Pronto - Short and sweet

Tash and Tasha - They said they were sisters

Mister and Misses Lee - Their son was out of town

Extra Brut - Some like it hard

Porter n' Sons, Suri's son, susu & sons, Saluf and Sons, Joseph ‘N’ Sons - Keeping it in the family

Rooftop - Check one off the bucket list

The Last Refuge - Did somebody say, "wedding bells"?