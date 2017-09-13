Round Tables 2017: the biggest restaurant event of the year is back

Third time’s a charm with the Round Tables 2017 event coming up from October 29th to November 3rd. For the third year in a row, famous chefs from all over the world will fly to Israel to cook at the finest restaurants in the country.

Every night, there will be several restaurants to choose from, and a special tasting menu available as well. This is an not-to-be-missed collaboration between world-class chefs–and our local cooking heroes. This year, though, there is a twist! Round Tables is throwing in opportunities to dine at spots that might not necessarily be high-end.

© Paolo Comparin

The numbers this year are staggering: 60 chefs and restaurateurs will be landing in Israel, 3 restaurants from the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants will be featured, plus 8 Michelin-star restaurants and 14 local restaurants will be strutting their showiest tasting menus.

So, who will be coming?

World-class Chef Mitsuharu Tsumura will be cooking at Ya Pan; Denmark’s Kadeau will be at Jonathan Food Club; from Belgium, L’air du Temps in the Silver 7132 (a hotel and high-end spa in the Alps) will be at Nithan Thai.

Courtesy of Xeimi in Barcelona

This year, more casual restaurants are also thrown into the mix. Pok Pok, one of Portland, Oregon’s most popular spots, will be at The Thai at Har Sinai, Xemei from Barcelona will be at Cicchetti, and so many more.

The local stars that will be participating include Coffee Bar, Nithan Thai, Pastel, Chloelys, Quattro, Hotel Montefiore, The Blue Rooster, Ya Pan, Garrigue, Cicchetti, Jonathan Food Club, The Thai at Har Sinai, Hayarkon 99, and in Jerusalem, Mona.

Tickets will sell out fast, so reserve a seat at https://www.roundtablestour.com/

© Aviv Hofi

There are three price levels: NIS 269, NIS 299, and NIS 399. American Express cardholders get 60 shekels off and a Grey Goose cocktail for NIS 25.