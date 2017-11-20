Sandwiched between Neve Tzedek and Jaffa, the quaint Noga District is on the come-up

Entering the tiny enclave of the burgeoning Noga neighborhood (meaning “Venus,” the planet, in Hebrew) one instinctually know something’s brewing, in the best way. The area is rife with artists and designers – people who thoughtfully curate their lives and have very deliberately chosen to build a community, tucked away in a corner of the city, where they can work and play. Walk through the American Colony on your way in or out of the neighborhood – the European-style homes facing a landscaped courtyard are an architectural delight.

Nosh

Strolling in from Eilat Street, you’ll find Cafelix (15 Sgula St, cafelix.de), the beloved shop with the best beans and baristas in town. Don’t be fooled by other Cafelixim, this is the original outpost and its roasting facility is a few streets over. Order a cortado and a cannale. On the other side of the lively square is freelancer’s delight, The Urban Bakery (14 Nitsana St, urbanbakery.co.il). With Parisian pastries and plenty of tables and outlets, the airy café is the place to get work done. Have a coffee in the morning, small sammies in the afternoon, and a chilled glass of wine come evening.

Urban Bakery

Get to werk

Just across the street is where Noga goes to workout. Iyengar Yoga Center (11 Nitsana St, yoga-center.co.il) offers a variety of classes in the mornings and evenings. Pilates on Noga (11 Nitsana St, 052-3502165, facebook.com/PilatesOnNoga), does the same in an intimate studio focused on reformer-only classes.

© Roni Knani

Get inspired

A local, creative class has set up shop in the neighborhood with a smattering of designers. High-end eco fashion label Repelle (9 Ruhama St, 054-7833950/repelle.net) is a winning combo and just down the street is one address with three substantive brands: Magpie Goose (16 Ruhama St, 052-4816661/magpie-goose.com) offers edgy statement pieces, Knobbly Studio (16 Ruhama St, 052-4816661/knobblystudio.com) is the it-girl jewelry brand, and Mars on Venus

(16 Ruhama St, 052-4816661/facebook.com/mmmars) is the collaborative endeavor of both brands in the form of a gallery space/salon with monthly exhibitions showcasing emerging artists. For some more inspo, head over to Swift Textiles, (10 Nehama St, swiftextiles.com) the brainchild of designers Michal Fierstein and Roni Yeheskel. The pair weave together traditional techniques with modern design, expertly handcrafting each of their creations – from tie-dyed scarves to artistically-printed pillows – ensuring every piece is one-of-a-kind.

All the creative energy in the area is encapsulated by Wheel Room

(2 Nehama St, 054-7537252/facebook.com/WheelRoomCeramics), a ceramics studio that offers evening and weekend three-hour lessons. The classes are taught by two artists who live in Noga, making ceramics accessible for everyone.

© Yael Shachar

Indulge

At Gemma (14 Tirtsa St, 03-6058276/gemma.rest.co.il), Italian foodies will find themselves among the finest brick-oven pizzas in town. For those looking for a healthier option, Albert (6 Bat Ami St, 03-6007076/facebook.com/Albert.telaviv) is a café full of charm, salads, and multigrain bread paninis. Planning a date? Neighborhood institution Par Derrière (7 Bat Ami St, 03-6292111/parderriere.rest.co.il) is open seven days a week and feels like you’ve been transported into a French film, while OCD (17 Tirtsa St, 03-5566774/ ocdtlv.com) boasts a gorgeous multi-course tasting menu and two seatings nightly (reserve wayyyy in advance).