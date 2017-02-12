Six tips to surviving and thriving during this week’s rain

It’s raining, it’s pouring and there goes your touring…

Yes. While Israel is mostly sunshine and lollipops, there comes a time when rainfall and uncomfortably moist clothing prevail. Don’t let the wet weather rain on your parade (unless it’s Purim and you’re literally watching as rain pours down on the parade procession). Here are some tips to surviving the Holy land’s short, but persistent, wet season:

Avoid awnings at all costs

As if the mysterious droplets of dirty water that trickle off Tel Aviv’s awnings and onto your back aren’t spine-tingling enough in broad daylight (literally and figuratively), their aim only improves with downpour. Avoid awning-heavy locations like the Shuk and fancy hotel restaurants trying to keep that suave, European open-patio vibe even through the winter.

Steer clear of bus routes

© Shutterstock

This tip is twofold:

1-As the sea of frantic pedestrians scurry in mad chaos to catch their respective buses, your perfectly planned Move-it itinerary that strategically minimizes outdoor walking time may be compromised. If you are going to brave streets like Allenby and King George, be sure to factor in those extra seconds required to maneuver through the masses.

2-Storms = puddles. And massive ones at that. There’s nothing worse than getting splashed by a tidal wave brought on by the 18 when you’re less than a block from your dry destination. You’ve come so far; don’t let life fail you now.

Bring on the Blundstones

There’s nothing worse than a week of perpetually wet socks. Don’t let the rain give you a bad case of wrinkly raisin skin. If you’re a tourist, whip out those brand new Blundstones you were handed upon arrival at Ben Gurion – alongside your entry card and those elephant print flowy pants that double as a beach blanket – or if you’re Israeli, slip on those faded ‘old reliables’ that got you through your service. Either way, your feet will thank you later.

Never trust your weather app

You may be asking yourselves, “Hey! Why is it raining? My phone app says it’s sunny”…WRONG! While smartphones can practically predict the future, they aren’t psychic. Don’t just relyon your phone before heading out on your bike; actually step out your front door—or at least peak out the window of your studio apartment (if the extra harsh dripping off your awning hadn’t already given it away).

Run, run and run some more

© Shutterstock Whether you're a runner or not (but, you probably are since everyone in Israel is in outrageously good shape), a mad dash from point A to point B is the ideal way to minimize full-on rain exposure and maximize successful commute potential. Plus, it's good exercise.

Embrace it!

Because after all, when it’s a crucial 30+ degrees all through July and you’re equally—if not more—drenched (this time from sweat), you’ll be begging for lightning and thunder. So embrace the rain: splash in puddles, go on runs, gallivant around while singing in it, catch raindrops on your tongue (just not those off the awnings), just enjoy. Because before you know it, the rain will disappear for what seems like eternity.