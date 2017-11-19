Someone warn the King George Street bats! Ozzy's coming to town

He gave heavy metal its hardcore rep as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, he put his family on display with the reality T.V. show "The Osbournes," he stood the test of time as the voice of rock and roll, hell, he even bit the head off a live bat (who bit him back...with good reason).

Legendary British music icon, Ozzy Osbourne, is kicking off his massive worldwide tour this July in our very own Rishon Lezion Live Park. Earlier this year, Black Sabbath completed a huge farewell tour and now, Ozzy is embarking on a farewell tour of his own–accompanied by his talented guitarist and lifelong band mate, Zakk Wylde.