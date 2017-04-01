"Song of Songs" Festival - Musical Spring in Katzrin

Spring has sprung, and songs will be sung as many sounds fill the old Katzrin Park this Pesach for the "Song of Songs" festival during the Chol Hamoed (the secular, non-holy days) of Passover.

"Shir Hashirim" (the "Song of Songs") festival in Katzrin will present Israel's best contemporary music performances of the year. The varied program was carefully designed by the festival's management, to offer a glimpse into all components of Israeli society. Check out some of this year's lineup:

The Artists

Yonatan Razel - Apr 12, 10:00. Free admission.

Yuval Dayan will host Idan Amedi - Apr 12, 21:30. NIS 80 ahead, NIS 100 NIS evening of the show.

© Zohar Ron

Eviatar Banai, who is celebrating 20 years of musical composition - Apr 13, 21:30. NIS 100, NIS 130 evening of the show.

The festival will conclude with a show for the whole family: "Wonder" by Alma Zohar, which takes audiences on a worldwide musical journey, full of joy and charm, with favorite songs from the children's album "Wonder" - Apr 14, 12:30. Free entrance.