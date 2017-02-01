Still Optimistic: an exhibition honoring Dudu Geva, the father of Israeli comics

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly a dozen years since the cartoon community mourned the tragic loss of Dudu Geva. The prolific caricaturist, comic strip artist and all-round satirical genius created a wildly crude cast of characters that late 20th century readers could not help but fall in love with. Geva's illustrations resonated with the Israeli public while he was alive and will continue to resonate with them thanks to the Neve Schechter Center in Neve Tzedek.

© PR On February 15, twelve years to date since his fatal heart attack, the beautiful space in Tel Aviv's first neighborhood will open an exhibition in Geva's honor. Still Optimistic features dozens of original works by the father of Israeli comics, including sketches, illustrations on different mediums like wood, paper and stencil slides and of course, those drawings that gave rise to his iconic duck character.

© PR As well as his pen-to-paper pieces, the exhibition showcases a diverse collection of watercolor and acrylic paintings and pastel pieces that aim to get at the artist's inspirations. The exhibition even promises a few surprises like the finished product of a lost children's book manuscript he illustrated years ago, but was only recently discovered and published by his children.

© PR A limited number of the new book as well as his other works will be sold at the exhibition. Prices vary from NIS 500-50, 000.

Feb 15-17. Free admission. Neve Schechter Center, 42 Aharon Chelouche St, Tel Aviv (neve-schechter.org.il)