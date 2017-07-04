Sup TLV? Stand up for your rights [to surf] with this water sport du jour

How many times have you stared enviously at the effortlessly sporty chic surfers emerging from the sea while you lay on the sand schvitzing? For the uncoordinated amongst us, joining the ranks of these sleek surfers was but a dream, until now.

Enter SUP - the latest sport to be embraced by Tel Avivians, subtitle for all ages, sea conditions and sporting abilities. Unlike traditional surfing, where riders only stand up on their boards to ride a wave, SUP - Stand Up Paddle - riders stay standing the entire time, using a paddle to move through the water. Essentially, SUP is the easiest, fastest, most enjoyable way to enter the world of surfing.

© PR

The Israel Surf Club invite you to do something for yourself, “To enter a world where all is good”. Located on the Dolphinarium Beach in Tel Aviv, expert instructors will guide you into the world of surfing slowly and confidently. Private, hour-long lessons are available — recommended for first timers, and more seasoned surfers can opt to join SUP groups that paddle out each morning, or simply rent all the equipment needed. The club offers lockers, bathrooms and hot showers and coffee on your return.

So shimmy (or awkwardly wriggle) into your wetsuit, and get fit while keeping cool, letting the chilled vibes roll over you like waves.

Israel Surf Club, Dolphinarium Beach, Tel Aviv (03-5103439/israelsurfclub.co.il)