Super Bowl Monday?

It may technically air on Monday morning (1 a.m. Jerusalem standard time to be exact), but that doesn't stop American and even Israeli sports fans from pulling all-nighters to watch the game on the big screen. Super Bowl LI separates more than just the Patriots fans from the Falcons fans; it separates the strong from the weak, the insomniacs from those who can't make it past midnight, Budweiser chuggers from glass of warm milk sippers, chicken-wing-and-pizza-eaters from those passed out in a domino's delivery box on their living room floor. The choice is yours. Choose to be one of the survivors, stay up to watch the Super Bowl in style at one of these places:

Surprise! The most stereotypical American bar in the country is throwing a Super Bowl shindig...who woulda thunk it? Get there early because the bars are sure to fill up quickly thanks to Mike's Place's amazing beer deals, delicious all-American fare and HD screens as far as the eye can see. Just don't drink too much beer before the game, we don't want you passing out and missing the halftime show.

Various locations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Herzliya, Eilat. Check out the Facebook EVENT

This iconic American bar offers a more intimate environment as an alternative to the Mike's Place establishment. MASH is kickin' it old school with projectors to air the game. Don't forget those wallets because Pre Game is starting at 22:00. Enjoy three hours of alcohol-infused anticipation, just like those lines at the immigration office.

98 Hayarkon; 38 Allenby, Tel Aviv (03-6051007/mash.co.il)

Isme Alma

With the invitation narrowing the pool to Jewish 20 to 30 something-year-old English speakers, it's hard to tell whether the JNF's Super Bowl party encourages match watching or match making. Either way, for only NIS 40, you can enjoy large screens, cheap beer, delicious kosher hot dogs and a potential suitor or two. Sign up now as space is limited.

2 Esther HaMalka St, Tel Aviv, 2nd Floor. Purchase tickets HERE

Even hipsters watch football (though they prefer to do it in their own neighborhood, at their own local spots, surrounded by their own friends to enable the maintenance of the simultaneous – and collective – persona that they don't care). Perla bar in Florentine is the place to be if you fit this mold. The bar manager promises to screen the game with sound on the big screen.

8 Florentin St, Tel Aviv (03-682-3823)