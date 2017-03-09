Sushi? In Israel? Is that even Kosher? These three sushi trends clear up the confusion

When it comes to the Japanese delicacy of raw fish, rice and seaweed, Tel Aviv is on top of its game. Whether you're a spicy tuna fan or digging the avocado roll and edamame, the White City knows how to roll. But, after so long, people tend to get sick of the same-old-same-old. Here's where fusion trends set in.

First, there was the cronut. Then, came Korean-inspired tacos. And who can forget the Israeli savory ice cream flavor fad – making tehina 'cool again' (forgive the pun). So what food fusion trend has hit the Tel Aviv foodie scene this year?

SUSHI...in every shape, form and size. Here are three fusion trends for sushi-lovers in Israel to fall in love with immediately:

The Sushi Donut

I'm craving a donut, but don't want to break my diet. What should I do? Nini Hachi, one of the best Japanese places in Tel Aviv, has got you covered. Imagine a donut shaped out of sushi rice and topped with delicate slices of ocean-fresh fish and crisp vegetables. Invented by an Australian Instagrammer, this Instagram-worthy Japanese fusion concept is as delicious to eat as it is to look at...plus they're kosher. Don't spend too long drooling over the online food porn; get your Sushi Donut today. I'm craving a donut, but don't want to break my diet. What should I do? Nini Hachi, one of the best Japanese places in Tel Aviv, has got you covered. Imagine a donut shaped out of sushi rice and topped with delicate slices of ocean-fresh fish and crisp vegetables. Invented by an Australian Instagrammer, this Instagram-worthy Japanese fusion concept is as delicious to eat as it is to look at...plus they're kosher. Don't spend too long drooling over the online food porn; get your Sushi Donut today.

Nini Hachi, 228 Ben Yehuda St, Tel Aviv (03-6249228 / http://www.ninihachi.com). Sun-Thu 12:00-24:00, Fri 12:00-16:00, Sat An hour after Shabbat-24:00

The Sushirito

@shishitlv

These days, it seems like sushi portions are getting smaller and smaller. "Opt for the cone," they say. "It's filled with more colorful goodness". Well, Shi-Shi has done one better. Their sushi burrito (aka the 'sushirito') packs a punch with an overload of Japanese flavors. Try refreshing combinations like the 'King Salmon', which compliments salmon tartar with apples, beets and crispy shallots, or opt for a more unusual protein like the 'Shi-Shi Crispy Chik' which mixes panko coated chicken with sweet potato chips. You'll be so full after finishing just half of these beasts, that you'll be taking the rest to-go.

Shi-Shi, 33 Ibn Gvirol St, Tel Aviv (03-5753737 / http://www.shi-shi.co.il). Sat-Thu 12:00-23:00, Fri 12:00-16:00

The Sushi Sandwich

@japanikaisrael

It looks like a sandwich, it feels like a sandwich, why doesn't it taste like a sandwich? While unheard of to most tourists, this phenomenon has become somewhat of a norm in Tel Aviv. More popular at fast-food cheap sushi chains like Japanika and usually gorged on at ungodly hours, the sushi sandwich reinvents the typical round look by layering fish and vegetables on a square bed of rice and topping it with even more rice. Cut into four pick-up-able triangles just like the PB & Js with the crust cut off your mom used to pack you, and taste the nostalgia in every crustless bite(unless you opt to add on the tempura fried finish)

Multiple chains around Tel Aviv, including Japanika.