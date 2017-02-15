Take a nostalgic trip to the Hundred Acre Wood with Beit Ariela's 'Winnie the Pooh' exhibition

It's hard to believe that 90 years have passed since the pantless honey-loving bear and his quirky cast of friends first stepped into our literary lives. British author, A. A. Milne, wrote the 'Winnie the Pooh' series for his son Christopher Robin, incorporating him and his stuffed animals into each fantastical tale. While Pooh's adventures have taken him to many places over the decades, on February 26th, he will be traveling farther and wider than ever before – to the Land of Milk and Honey. And we all know how much Pooh loves his honey.

© PR The exhibition, titled 'Simple Pleasures', will feature illustrations of the cuddly hero of children's literature as he wanders down Rothschild Boulevard, explores Mahane Yehuda with Piglet, picks oranges on a kibbutz orchard and revels in the abundance of his all-time favorite food staple during Rosh Hashanah. The original illustrations were drawn by English artist, Kim Raymond, and will be featured at Beit Ariela Library.

While Milne's picture books present themselves as children's tales, much like Dr. Seuss, the philosophical messages and proverbs tailor to adult audiences. Bring your children to marvel at Pooh while you find eternal wisdom in the most surprising of places.

© PR All events are free. Plus, as a part of the opening day, children's author, Yehuda Atlas, will read excerpts from 'Winnie the Pooh'. Following the grand opening, there will be story hours and creative writing workshops offered every week.

Exhibition opens Feb 27. Beit Ariela, 25 Sha'ul HaMelech Blvd, Tel Aviv. (03-6910141)