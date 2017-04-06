Take advantage of these outdoor (free!) activities while the weather’s fine, fine, fine

Dance on the Tayelet

It may not exactly suit Tel Aviv’s modern image, but traditional folk dancing (Rikudai’ Am) is perhaps the most authentically Israeli activity available by the beach. Every Saturday morning/early afternoon (evenings in the heat of the summer) a group of dedicated folk dancing enthusiasts gather underneath the hotels on Gordon Beach for a marathon session of dancing in lines, circles and couples as part of what the locals call a “harkada”. It’s worth watching from the sidelines just to soak up the vibrant, all-ages atmosphere, and marvel at how passionate the dancers are.

Gordon Beach, opposite the volleyball nets on the promenade

Yoga by the Sea

Get over that hump day with an invigorating yoga sesh or pilates class every Wednesday. Hosted on the breezy rooftop of the SEA Executive Suites Hotel, the therapeutic sessions are open to hotel guests and to the public (as long as they register in advance via Facebook). The hotel hosts the weekly sunset yoga classes on its rooftop or on the Presidential Suite Terrace at 18:00. Energy bars, water, towels and seasonal fruits are complimentary for every guest. Most of the lessons are entry level, unless the instructors feel that the group can handle a higher level. Don’t forget your mat!

© Ran Kott

SEA Suites, 1 Trumpeldor St, Tel Aviv. Check for schedule changes with the front desk. (03-7953434)

Improv in the Park This English-speaking Tel Aviv improv workshop creates a comfortable environment where every level of comedian – from newcomer to seasoned veteran – can come together on a weekly basis to improve their improv. Each week, a different member of the community hosts a themed workshop in Dubnov Garden. The 'jams' are hosted by the public for the public, and encourage participants to take part in as many skits as possible, forcing them to step out of their comfort zones and tap into their creativity. Every Tuesday at 20:00. Free. 25 Dubnov St, Tel Aviv (03-6042222)

Football & Beer Club

The concept is simple, but pure, unadulterated fun: Football and beer. The Tel Aviv Co-ed Football & Beer Club does exactly what you would expect. Come Shabbat, every Saturday at Charles Clore Park, the club hosts football (soccer for the North Americans) games on the green. They invite everyone to come, meet awesome new people and play a good ol’ fashioned game of pickup, all the while drinking with friends. Kick off into the Shabbat sunset with stunning panoramic views of the Tel Aviv coast.

© Shutterstock

Every Shabbat evening. Charles Clore Park, Tel Aviv (check their Facebook group for more info)

Flower Market

Celebrate Israel’s burgeoning floral landscapes and incredible variety of plants at the second annual Flower Market. Across dozens of individual stands, patrons can admire and purchase roses, Lisianthus flowers, Inca lilies, wild flowers native to the Negev Desert and sunflowers from Azri’el, amongst others. There will also be a range of scented herbs like chamomile and jasmine from the southern plains of Kfar Aviv. Since Passover is cause for celebrations and gift-giving, visitors can expect flower ornaments, bouquets and potted plants, along with booths selling gardening tools and quirky floral creations. DIYers will love the urban agriculture stands, craft stations and bouquet-making.

© Hagi Shalom

April 9-10, Hangar 12, Tel Aviv Port