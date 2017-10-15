The 18th Jerusalem International Oud Festival graces the stages of the Holy City this November

For those ready to have a g-oud time, this culturally diverse festival is for you.

A festival like no other, The Jerusalem International Oud Festival brings one of the Middle East’s most intriguing instruments to the forefront. The short-necked, pear-shaped, lute-like instrument is extremely popular in North African Middle Eastern music, but often misses the attention it deserves.

© Omri Barel

This 10-12 day annual event not only promotes the underrated instrument on a more international level, it also promotes cultural diversity within the country, uniting the classical sounds of Arab and Persian instrumentation with Jewish liturgy. From the ethno-jazz ensemble, Egari, to the offerings of American-Armenian, Ara Dinkjian–as much a gift to the oud as the oud is to him–this year’s festival is packed with more musical tastes, timbres, and tributes than ever before.

Courtesy of PR

Performances will take place at the Jerusalem Theater, Beit Shmuel, and Confederation House in Jerusalem from Nov 2-9, 19:00 onward.