The 24-hour Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon countdown begins!

Spring is in the air. It's time to shed those layers, throw on those running shoes and head out to Tel Aviv's leading sports event. Yet another citywide celebration for the nonstop party city, the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon brings tens of thousands of participants to the Metropolitan Mecca for a beautiful beachside run along the Mediterranean shoreline. This year's marathon offers a full & half marathon, 10K, 5K, and kids mini marathon, plus a 42K handcycle race for para-athletes. Expect more courses, promotional items, finish line parties and free swag than ever before this 2017.

© PR

If you've already signed up, good luck! Registration is now closed, so if you missed your chance to sign up to race in the event, there are other ways to participate. Come one, come all, come cheer on your friends, neighbors, family members or a perfect stranger; with 40, 000 expected racers, you're bound to know someone.

The entire city will practically be closed starting first thing Friday morning, including bus routes and certain streets. If you're not in the marathon spirit, plan in advance for a day of hibernation or reading at the nearby café.

Feb 24, Tel Aviv