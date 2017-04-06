The Belgian DJ duo Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike who took the electronic scene by storm are coming to Tel Aviv

Brothers Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike have risen to critical acclaim in a very short amount of time. And, it comes as no surprise either as this Belgian DJ duo knows how to put on a good show. They have maintained a steady upward trajectory on their path from celebrated DJs to kings of the electronic music scene. This year, they stole the prestigious number one spot in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs Poll; they've performed alongside some of the biggest names in the DJ world and have remixed songs by J-Lo, Lady Gaga and LMFAO.

Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike have taken Europe, Asia, Australia, North and South America by storm and are now coming to the Holy Land to do the same. Start your Pesach off right. Don't miss their blowout performance with special guest Lost Frequencies, at Live Park in Rishon LeZion April 11th.

April 11, 19:00. Live Park, Rishon Lezion