The British alt-pop band 'Oh Wonder' is coming to Israel for one show

The successful British alt-pop duo are hitting up the Barby this December

'Oh Wonder' will arrive in Israel for one show-stopping concert on December 16 at Tel Aviv's premium concert venue, the Barby. The band, made up of Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West, began releasing singles every month in 2014, until they had enough for their successful self-titled debut album.

About a month ago, they released their second album, "Ultralife," which was even more successful in the charts, reaching eighth place in Britain.

In 2015, Billboard named them one of the five breakthrough groups of the year. The breakthrough duo are coming to Israel after a series of summer performances at major festivals around the world.

Dec 16, 20:00. The Barby. Tickets starting from NIS 195 HERE.