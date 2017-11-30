The Cheesecake Factory has finally landed in Israel

Missing that slice of classic New York-style cheesecake? You know the one–with the perfect balance of creaminess, crumbly crust, and a strawberry glaze photo finish. Well, mourn no longer because the big cheese is coming to Israel.

The Cheesecake Factory is known worldwide as a family-friendly chain restaurant, and unsurprisingly, also for its huge variety of cheesecakes. Now, this American giant has reached Israel–and you can be one of the first to sample its delectable treats.

© The Cheesecake Factory

The first Cheesecake Factory shop, spread over just 20 square meters, has just opened in Hod Hasharon at the Sharonim mall. However, this is only the beginning of what promises to be many Cheesecake Factories across Israel serving up this classic American favorite, including ones at TLV Fashion Mall, Dizengoff Center, Haifa, Jerusalem, and other select locations.

© The Cheesecake Factory

At each cheesecake store, you won’t see the regular, insanely abundant menus typical in the States, but there will be fourteen types of cheesecake ranging from “The Original Cheesecake,” the Red Velvet Cheesecake, the Blackout version (with dark chocolate, chocolate chips, and almonds), or the “Tuxedo Cheesecake” (with fudge, chocolate cheese and vanilla topped with mascarpone and chocolate mousse). The cakes can be purchased per slice (NIS 30), or as a whole in three sizes:

Medium: 7” for NIS 100

Large: 9” for NIS 150

Extra Large: 10” for NIS 220

© The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory not only aims to become an Israeli family favorite for everyday shopping, but also the kind of dessert that you can take home to freeze, ready for Shavuot, when your cravings hit, or just in time to woo a crowd.

Sharonim Mall, 2 Ha-Rakun St, Hod HaSharon