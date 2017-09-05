The DGTL connection: an interview with Israeli duo Red Axes

Niv Arzi and Dori Sadovnik, the Israeli duo behind Red Axes see life very differently from you. Describing their second album, The Beach Goths, as “a world were bats and zombies surf together on beautiful shiny waves”, is enough of an indication that they’re here to entertain. Fusing together Balearic beatitude, swirling psychedelia, punk, and reggae – their genre-hopping music bursts through boundaries. On October 5th ahead of winter, DGTL Festival will spring into Tel Aviv leaving a trail of successful festival experiences behind it, in Amsterdam, Barcelona and Sao Paolo. Red Axes will be performing and curating a stage amongst international acts like Maceo Plex, and John Talabot alongside local talents like Autarkic, and Yotam Avni. DGTL is not only a festival but a world to discover, be surprised and get inspired. Through music, art and production, DGTL strives toward making a sustainable impact on the global festival ethos. Time Out takes this sizzling festival’s temperature with Red Axes:

Have you been drawn to music since you were young, or was it something you discovered later in life?

My father played and sang for my younger brother and I almost every night before we went to sleep. It was something I looked forward to. Music was a very important thing in my house, with piano and guitar always close by.

Tell us about DGTL and curating your own stage at the festival, how did that come about?

We played last year at the Amsterdam Digital event, it was and still one of our favorite gigs ever. The organization seems very futuristic and professional and we liked it a lot. After that we just felt there was a new exciting connection created.

Guy our manager has promoted festivals around the country for many years and he was very determined and confident with a mission to bring this huge thing to Tel Aviv. A big part of our excitement is to curate our stage; we have invited people that we think reflect the energy of Tel Aviv in a balanced way with the festival atmosphere that we experienced.

Who are you most excited to see perform at DGTL?

Autarkic. He’s our bro, and he’s smart, brave, and we love him!

Guy, the man behind the festival, is your manager, one of the owners of Garzen Records, and one of the people responsible for the techno boom in recent years. How inspiring is he to work with, and how does Garzen Records standout from the pack of Record labels in Tel Aviv?

We grew up together; he’s a special man. There are many qualities and things we’ve learned through our work together. I know he believes in a true and creative fulfillment, and that’s shone brightly through everything he does.Together we always keep things organic and original. At Garzen we try listen carefully to our vital forces and go with it, Guy never gives up and always does his best to bring things to life.

What is your festival essential?

My skull chain! It’s something very close to me. I bought it at the market in Mexico City. It’s very colorful and I wear it during performance sometimes.

What’s the biggest lesson you have learned over the last few years?

If you have an important challenge in front of you and you are doing your best, you’re moving forward and that’s very important. Sometimes you’re greatsometimes you’renot. Stay true and don’t judge yourself for bullshit. Go for it!

