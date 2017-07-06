0
The first ever "headphone cinema" is coming to Gan Meir

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Thursday July 6 2017, 12:51pm

First there was the silent disco -  where hundreds of Tel Avivians swarmed to Kikar Rabin to dance the night away – headphones plugged in, music flowing. Next, Jaffa jumped on board the outdoor screening trend. Now, the LGBT Center at Gan Meir is taking the best of both worlds and combining them for the ultimate night in the park: a "silent" screening.
 
What does that mean?
 
On July 11 at 20:30, Gan Meir will host a special "headphone cinema" – the first cultural evening of its kind – using brand new technology to screen three films from different genres under the summer sky.
 
What do I need to do?
 
1-register here: http://tinyurl.com/ybwja3pr with the code: Mvxlgbt
2-secure headphones
3-bring a fully-charged smartphone
4-ENJOY! After all, it's free!

 

The films will be screened simultaneously, so take a look at the trailers below and come prepared to make your pick.

Sing Street  

We Are Your Friends

Moonlight

Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Deputy Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

