First there was the silent disco - where hundreds of Tel Avivians swarmed to Kikar Rabin to dance the night away – headphones plugged in, music flowing. Next, Jaffa jumped on board the outdoor screening trend. Now, the LGBT Center at Gan Meir is taking the best of both worlds and combining them for the ultimate night in the park: a "silent" screening.

What does that mean?

On July 11 at 20:30, Gan Meir will host a special "headphone cinema" – the first cultural evening of its kind – using brand new technology to screen three films from different genres under the summer sky.

What do I need to do?

1-register http://tinyurl.com/ybwja3pr with the code: Mvxlgbt

2-secure headphones

3-bring a fully-charged smartphone

4-ENJOY! After all, it's free!

The films will be screened simultaneously, so take a look at the trailers below and come prepared to make your pick.

Sing Street

We Are Your Friends

Moonlight