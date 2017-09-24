The hidden Japanese deli that everyone is talking about...

Tucked away in Shuk Tzafon, North Tel Aviv’s adorable indoor market, a Japanese deli is turning the heads of locals. Simple and without making too much noise, this little deli has been turning out Japanese specialty foods–all made by hand and with exceptional ingredients that can’t be found anywhere else.

© Tal Sivan-Ziporin

The star is onigiri (kind of like sushi sandwiches) which are flat triangles of rice enveloped in crisp seaweed (that actually stays crisp and doesn’t get soggy thanks to the perfect little wrappings). The fillings range from Norwegian raw salmon to creamy sweet potato and comforting mushrooms. The onigiri comes as one individual piece or on tasting platters for events and holidays.

© Tal Sivan-Ziporin

Another fan favorite is the Taiyaki, a Japanese fish-shaped pancake-battered cake, filled with decadent fillings like Nutella, dark chocolate, or the must-try red bean paste. Many vegan options are available, but if milky decadency is your vice go for the version topped with artisan Matcha green tea ice cream. Also on the short–but authentic–menu: miso soup with silken tofu, salads, and the house iced tea which combines Darjeeling tea, Jasmine tea, and Matcha tea.

© Tal Sivan-Ziporin

Among the other gems at this one-of-a-kind spot are Japanese trinkets, dishes, and other hard-to-find gems to put together the perfect Japanese-inspired dinner. Also, noodles of all kinds, sushi-making kits, and a plethora of Asian ingredients. Stop in for some cooking inspiration, a chat about Japanese culture or to find something special for your next party.

© Tal Sivan-Ziporin

Yapani. Shuk Tzafon, 20 Raoul Wallenberg, Tel Aviv (052 811-9955). Sun-Thu 10:00-22:00, Fri 9:00-15:00, Sat Closed