The Israeli Cartoon Museum opens the 2017-2018 season with two quirky, character-driven exhibitions

Run To Draw The Guys

A tribute to Nissim Hizkiyahu, the engine behind the factory that turned the cartoon into a professional art form and a social, cultural, and political driving force. The exhibition will present the best caricatures spanning his long career, as well as fascinating encounters with the most important illustrators active in the field.

© Nissim Hizkiyahu

Nissim Hizkiyahu–the caricaturist who turned his occupation into his life's work–is a key figure in the Israeli cartoon world. His contribution to the field of Israeli caricature and cartooning is very significant and it is hard to imagine how this field would look in Israel without his repertoire.

The exhibition offers a retrospective glance at the world of Israeli cartoons and comics.

© Nissim Hizkiyahu

Action, Draw!

The exhibition by Dorit Maya Gur, the artist with a style full of power and movement, adds a special feminine perspective to a very male-dominant field: "Heroism is the courage to be an individual and not part of the herd."

© Dorit Maya Gur

This exhibition is dedicated to Dorit, whose presence alongside male comic artists is very prominent in the local arena. The combination of her Israeli and distinctly American style of painting is at the heart of a lively comic that sweeps readers into exciting adventures and ignites imagination.

© Dorit Maya Gur

Dorit can portray omnipotent superheroes, but prefers to focus on anti-heroes. It is the people of the periphery who interest her. The main characters in her "Falafelman" series act out of pain and failure and are characterized more than anything by humanity, kindness, and courage, and not with pure super strength.

Exhibits open November 15, 2017 and remain open until March 10, 2018 @ The Israeli Cartoon Museum