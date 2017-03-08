The Israeli glitterati prepare to come out for Tel Aviv Fashion Week 2017

It’s not quite New York, Milan or Paris, but Israel is bubbling with talented young designers fueling Tel Aviv’s very own fashion week. 2017 will mark the fifth year that the event will take place and while “fashion week” is somewhat of a misnomer given that shows will take place – after being delayed for technical reasons – from March 12 through March 15, this year promises to be the most exciting showing to date – and, more importantly, a vital push to support the Israeli fashion industry and its talented designers.

In 2015 close to 25,000 people attended the nearly two dozen shows – for comparison New York Fashion Week attracts about 100,000, meaning that Tel Aviv is already on its way to being a force in the industry. Among the attendees were 100 members of the international press, countless retailers, and a long list of Israeli celebrities like model Bar Refaeli.

© Avi Valdman

As for the upcoming event, it will kick off with a gala evening to mark the 60th anniversary of Gottex, Israel’s famed swimwear brand and fashion house, and will include several shows from promising, up-and-coming and already established designers like Gidon and Karen Oberson, Shai Shalom, Gadi Elimelech, Idan Laros, Tamara Salem, Maskit, Nouveu Riche Dog by Maoz Dahan, Vivi Balaish, Galia Lahav, Keren Wolf, Gottex Swimsuits and Swimwear, Flamingo, Ariel Toledano, Dror Kontento and Portay by Dani Veenstra. Mifal Hapais will sponsor the project “Upcoming Designers” which will feature Sabina Musaev, Elisha Abargel, Tres, Hili Ari, Holyland by Anat, and Dor and Tali Kushnir. In addition, a fundraiser fashion show “Dream Big Princess,” sponsored by Disney, will take place to benefit the Women’s Spirit Organization.

The fashion event is, once again, hosted in conjunction with TLV Fashion Mall, which will be the largest mall in Israel and is due to open to the public later this year. According to a press release the Fashion Mall “will be rich in content and fashion events, including exhibitions, fashion shows and collaborate with international fashion.”

© Avi Valdman

Fashion Week Gindi Tel Aviv 2017 is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Institute for export and the Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa.