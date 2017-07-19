The largest Israeli festival in Europe is set to take place in London

"Would you like a cup of TLV?"

The "LDN in TLV" festival – the largest ever Israeli festival of its kind – will take place in London on September 7-11 and will introduce Israeli culture to Londoners. London's iconic stages – the Roundhouse in Camden, Cadogan Hall, and the Coronet Concert Hall – will see the likes of Israel's leading artists, such as Infected Mushroom, Esther Rada, Marina Maximilian, A-WA, and more.

The festival will feature a culinary fusion, multi-cultural music, breakthrough art, stunning beaches, and a taste of Tel Aviv's nightlife. Local Londoners will be able to walk around an Israeli street food market brought to them by Chef Shaul Ben Aderet, dance at a party presented by the gay community with Dana International and famous Israeli and British DJs, participate in drumming workshops with the Mayumana Dance Company, watch a fashion show, and visit contemporary art exhibitions led by the Israeli international artist Ori Gersht.

This is the first time the "LDN in TLV" festival will be held, bringing to the forefront the most successful Israeli artists in the world, and at the same time recognizing the rich layers of Israeli culture, which reflect their reality and everyday life. As part of the festival, Tel Aviv and London will celebrate the common cultural spirit and strengthen the cultural, social, and historical interfaces between the two countries.