The Modalius Ensemble embraces the Middle Ages & Spanish Renaissance in their upcoming performance

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Sunday June 25 2017, 1:50pm

© Nofar Horovitz

While some ensembles focus on one specific genre, the Modalius Ensemble brings together various musical worlds–from classical and ethnic to contemporary and jazz–as they bridge stylistic gaps at the Confederation House in Jerusalem this month. "In the Castle Window" does just that by throwing back to the essential music and themes of the past.

 

Ophira

© Tino Seiland

On the same evening that Tel Aviv's cultural scene light up for White Night, lutenist Ofira Zakai and the Modalius Ensemble will illuminate Jerusalem with early Spanish Renaissance classics and Jewish Sephardic romances rooted in the Middle Ages. Through sounds and timbres, the ensemble will tell tales of courtship, kings and queens, battles, princesses and fateful love stories. A culturally-rich experience that should not be missed.

 

June 29, 20:30. The Confederation House, Jerusalem. For more information, visit their website.

