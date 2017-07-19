The new Voodoo bar doesn't need any spells to win local crowds over

Totems and tribal masks, a menu of creative cocktails, a lounge with a club atmosphere, and an all-ages-goes standard. Meet Voodoo, the versatile bar that took over one of the most sought-after locations in town.

1 Ben Zion Boulevard has been through a lot in recent years: first, the legendary Spaghettim restaurant closed down, then the failed Benzion 1 restaurant followed by Tutus Karex, whose sudden closure surprised many of the local residents.

© Danielle Jackont

But before you take out your handkerchiefs, cry in anger and shout, "cursed corner!" you'd better take a breath and get to know the new bar sitting on the avenue - Voodoo, a shared-custody baby of the Sputnik and Tutus Karex group.

The venue is composed of two levels: the upper level functions as a gastro bar with a food menu crafted by former Shila restaurant chefs Itamar Kalman and Hagai Bar Lev. Their culinary lineup includes chef dishes set to a friendly atmosphere in an open-air bar, with an emphasis on experimental and visual elements that parallel the venue's magical name. You can enjoy dishes such as fish sashimi with citrus, avocado, coriander, and nuri seaweed (NIS 58), along with savory fusion dishes like the "Churros Parmesan," served with fried sage and tomato cream (NIS 38).

© Danielle Jackont

Food isn't all that Voodoo does well. They have a rich cocktail menu consisting of cocktails (both classic and with a twist) from the hands of mixologist Ben Zanzouri. One such concoction of absolute beauty is the "Papa Legba," consisting of gin, campari, lime, pineapple, and rosemary, (NIS 49).

© Danielle Jackont

Already ate? Time to hit the lower level's lounge bar hosting the best DJ's in the city, with emphasis on eclectic world music in a more club-like vibe, but with a non-committal feel.

The tribal design was conjured up by Sputnik bar's Nati Gozlan and Uri Direktor who are responsible for the totems, wood coverings, wallpaper, and tribal masks that invite you into the wild atmosphere. Beyond the food, design, and Friday afternoon music events, on Saturdays, Voodoo will open its doors to Tel Avivians for their favorite weekend pastime: brunch.

© Danielle Jackont

A place for all the city goers and restaurant enthusiasts to unite as one under an enchanting Voodoo spell.

1 Ben Zion Blvd, Tel Aviv. Sat-Thu 19:00-06:00, Fri 12:00-06:00. Check out their FB page to stay up to date with their events.