The Newest Tel Aviv Chic Restaurant is actually in…Hod-Hasharon!

There’s a restaurant opening in Hod Hasharon that’s making waves as far as Tel Aviv,

which is about 20 minutes away. It’s much-anticipated opening is creating quite the buzz around the city.

Republic is a success story in the making. This modern brasserie comes from a group of

influential people in the hospitality industry. They include Ori Raz from the founders of Social

Club, Pappa’s, and 223, Kiko Belluco, who is behind the well-loved Kalamata restaurant, Ronen

Shemesh, Instagram star and hospitality maven, and Eli Ben Harush, who is known for his

years in the restaurant world. If having a collective of food industry professionals known for

pulling off the best of places is not the secret of success, then I don’t know what is .

This sexy-chic spot is headed by Chef Avi Cohen, whose experience spans from some of themost popular restaurants in the city such as Social Club, Abraxas North, Umami, and Tapeo.

On the menu, you will find innovative brasserie food alongside a fun and detailed cocktail list.

You’ll find lettuce wraps stuffed with Korean chicken and fresh peanuts, whole cauliflower

from the wood-fired oven, and black linguini with chili, calamari, and white wine .

© Daniel Layla

The drinks menu is both flirty and innovative, including white sangrias with cinnamon and

cooked pears, the Cancun special with tequila, berries and pineapple juice as well as the Viva

Fidel with Bacardi, lime, cucumbers, mint, and soda .

© Daniel Layla

Republic is located at Hangar 24, Hod Hasharon, 09-8878800