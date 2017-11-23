The Norman Hotel introduces Alena

The Norman Hotel has established itself as one of the most sophisticated hotels in Israel, known for its high standards and world-class restaurants. The newest anticipated dining experience is Alena, serving up local cuisine with influences from the Mediterranean. Alena showcases an approachable dining style with the same unbeatable standard that The Norman is known for.

The Norman restaurant was a high-end brasserie that was majorly successful, but Alena–named after the wife of Norman Luria, the person behind the hotel–promises to be just as incredible, but more accessible and less formal. Chef Barak Aharoni’s creative menu features local ingredients at their finest with fresh seafood and fish, handmade pasta, chicken, meats and lots of vegetables and dishes to share.

© David Loftus

You’ll find comforting rice-stuffed cabbage, sage and raisins with butter and labane, roasted cauliflower on an assortment of herb-mashed potatoes, filet skewers with grilled broccoli and sour cream, and so much more.

Alena is open from 07:00-11:30, 12:30-15:00, 18:00-22:30. Fri-Sat ( brunch) 07:00-14:30, 18:00-22:30, (03-5435400)