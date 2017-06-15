The Pixies will send sparks flying at the Caesarea Amphitheater this July

Choosing the perfect opening act to accompany a headliner is like deciding which appetizer best accompanies your meal; it's a delicate balance of taste, pacing, and palate pleasing. While the task can be extremely difficult, the Pixies could not have asked for two better bands to get the crowd going before they hit the stage, one for each night.

The amuse-bouche: Vegan Friendly (Openers for July 25 show)

This new and intriguing trio includes Geva Alon (guitars and vocals), Jango (bass and vocals), and Asaf Reiss (drums). Geva Alon, a well-known singer-songwriter and guitarist, has already produced five solo albums, two albums with the Flying Baby band, and countless performances in Israel and abroad. The unique voices brought by each of the ensemble members come together to form a diverse collection of songs and a wide range of sounds, atmosphere, and energy.

© Ariel Efron

The appetizer: Lola Marsh (Openers for July 26 show)

First founded five years ago by the ever-so-beautiful Yael Shoshana Cohen and her partner in crime, Gil Landau, Lola Marsh was originally a duo that spread its wings faster than Israel could keep up with. After welcoming new bandmates for a richer and more varied sound, they released their first ever album "Remember Roses" just a few days ago and are currently on tour across Europe, Canada, the U.S. and the likes. They've scheduled a short stopover in Caesarea between European destinations to open for the Pixies.

© Michael Topyol

The Entrée: the Pixies

The American alternative rock band formed in the 80's has a long and complicated love story with Israel. Those who had the privilege to see them live on stage in 2014 at the Bloomfield stadium will tell you that sparks flew through the air for an unforgettable evening. After 30 long years, they sound better than ever and are ready to bring the house down at the Caesarea Amphitheater yet again.

© Travis Shinn

