With multicolored murals, tattoo parlors and hipster cafes, Tel Aviv’s hip Florentin neighborhood is an ideal playground for the unexpected. Amongst its many sub-communities is the Prettimess Collective, a community for like-minded artists. Prettimess is the brainchild of illustrator Boaz Sides aka UNTAY and the artisans behind DaSilva boards Ben Kaufman and Alon Meiri.

© Yonil

By opening a gallery they want to gather and showcase local designers, painters and illustrators who share a passion for the alternative street art scene. So rather than having a traditional gallery owner-artist relationship, Prettimess is one big family-style community that does it all. The artists are able to collaborate in harmony, bringing together their individual styles and create wonderfully surreal paintings (and boards) for the Telavivian streets.

© Untay

In fact if you look hard enough, you’ll start recognizing some of the murals around Tel Aviv, with recurring signatures such as UNTAY, DIOZ and Brothers of Light.