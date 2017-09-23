The pros and cons of fasting on Yom Kippur

Debating whether to fast or not this Yom Kippur? We've laid out a pros and cons list to help you make that trying decision.

PRO: Getting a head start on those no-carb New Year's resolutions.

CON: Carbs are life.

PRO: That fainting feeling can give you a false sense of euphoria.

CON: Actually fainting.

PRO: You're one step closer to that perfect beach bod.

CON: Autumn is upon us. PLUS, you're fully covered in synagogue anyways. Wow, that doily really defines your hairlines.

PRO: You don't have to take slack for forgetting to brush your teeth.

CON: No one will want to kiss you with halitosis breath.

PRO: The best dairy break fast ever!

CON: You're lactose-intolerant.

PRO: You've got the day off.

CON: So do your kids.

PRO: It's the biking holiday.

CON: Who wants to bike in 30 degree heat without water or a protein bar.

PRO: No need for music when your stomach is grumbling in perfect harmony with the synagogue choir.

CON: Your stomach is literally eating itself.

PRO: Finally, some motivation to quit that pack a day gum habit.

CON: Tic Tac anyone?

PRO: Brownie points with God...you're not supposed to eat the forbidden fruit.

CON: But it all looks so good.

PRO: A narrower focus to atone for your sins.

CON: Surplus time to think sinful thoughts due to a lack of nourishment to the brain.

