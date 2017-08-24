The robots are taking over Tel Aviv!

After three years of innovative and groundbreaking research and development, choreographer Blanca Li, a multi-faceted and award-winning choreographer, has created her newest piece entitled "Robot".

The original contemporary work investigates and challenges the relationship between humans and machines in an intellectual manner.

© Magali Bragard

Not only is "Robot" a typical dance performance, it breaks boundaries as a mix of dance and multi-media, created in collaboration with Maywa Denki and Aldebaran Robotics. This October, the Israeli Opera House opens its doors to a sensory experience as eight dancers share the stage with a live mechanical band of self-playing instruments and seven lifelike robots called Nao, each equipped with their own personality.

"Robot" is an intelligent and entertaining show that appeals naturally to a large audience of all ages. It is a show that arouses admiration even among the most critical dance admirers.

"Robot" will have three performances October 26-28 at the Israeli Opera, Tel Aviv. NIS 269-299.