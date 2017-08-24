  • Blog
The robots are taking over Tel Aviv!

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Thursday August 24 2017, 10:32am

The robots are taking over Tel Aviv!
Arnold Jerocki

After three years of innovative and groundbreaking research and development, choreographer Blanca Li, a multi-faceted and award-winning choreographer, has created her newest piece entitled "Robot".

 

The original contemporary work investigates and challenges the relationship between humans and machines in an intellectual manner.

Robot

© Magali Bragard

 

 

 

Not only is "Robot" a typical dance performance, it breaks boundaries as a mix of dance and multi-media, created in collaboration with Maywa Denki and Aldebaran Robotics. This October, the Israeli Opera House opens its doors to a sensory experience as eight dancers share the stage with a live mechanical band of self-playing instruments and seven lifelike robots called Nao, each equipped with their own personality.

"Robot" is an intelligent and entertaining show that appeals naturally to a large audience of all ages. It is a show that arouses admiration even among the most critical dance admirers.

"Robot" will have three performances October 26-28 at the Israeli Opera, Tel Aviv. NIS 269-299.

Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Web Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

