The three things you need to know today in Israel: Tuesday July 4

1. Happy Independence Day America! Sport your finest red, white, and blue, and head to one of these patriotic restaurants for a slice of American pie. If you're an Angeleno, kick it California-style at these five eateries boasting some serious Cali flare.

2. It's time for July to get 'reel.' The Long Short Film Festival rolls into town today at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque with a series of short, yet captivating, feature films. As they say, "good things come in small packages."

3. Whoever said Jews can't get down clearly hasn't met Lil Dicky. The 29-year-old Jewish-American rapper brings his quintessentially Jewish antics to Tel Aviv's popular live music venue, Barby, tonight and tomorrow night. End your fourth of July off with a bang.