The three things you need to know today in Israel: Wed August 16

1. Don't miss the Ruth Kanner Theater Group as their unique style of theatrical language brings the artwork of Ilit Azoulay to life.
2. Feeling blue? Let the hilarious trio of blue-skinned entertainers win you over before they return home. Grab your tickets to the final performances of the Blue Man Group today.
3. Another Wednesday, another cult classic. Grab your blankets, beers, and blunts and head over to Gan Hapisga for the half-heartwarming, half-disturbing "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."
