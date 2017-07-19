The three things you need to know today in Israel: Wed Jul 19

1. For a performance that is worth the drive, head north of Tel Aviv to Binyamina to see Nechi Nech in concert. Known as the man at the forefront of the Israeli rap scene, Nechi Nech promises an evening of powerful lyrics and catchy tunes.

2. This summer some of the hottest international stars will take to the stage at Park HaYarkon – this Wednesday: one of the biggest names in rock music, Radiohead. Watch as the critically acclaimed band takes to the stage in Israel for the first time since 2000 and jam out to recent and classic hits.

3. Amir Kolben brings the audience on a journey through his new contemporary dance piece, "Silence." We don't want to spoil anything, but there may or may not be nudity...