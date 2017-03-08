The underground Purim festival that brings the food scene together for a barbecue to remember

There are plenty of events to attend this Purim, but for food and wine lovers, 'Circas Al Gahalim' (Circus on the Coals) is one of the hottest events of the year. On Friday, local epicures will head up north to Tulip Winery in Kiryat Ti’von to party from 11 in the morning until sundown with live music by Orly Roots, food galore and wine by the glassful.

The one-of-a-kind underground barbecue festival is put on by Havat Zuk, one of Israel’s most popular farm-to-table restaurants, and the quintessential wine bar known as Brut – all together with Tulip Winery. Three strong players in the food world are paving the way for what promises to be a stellar event.

© Anatoly Michaello Havat Zuk is known for their freestyle catering parties as they cater events, sometimes, with no menu in mind, going with the flow and surprising the guests course-after-course. This party for all ages plays out the same way: you just come and hang out with the best of the food scene, while partying through the day. Each chef has a station and cooks up their ingredients with only one thing in mind: to let their creativity shine through. Once you have your ticket, it’s unlimited food and wine, all day long!