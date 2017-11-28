  • Blog
The world's largest artwork finds a new home inside the Minshar gallery

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Tuesday November 28 2017, 3:22pm

What do you imagine when you look outside of your window thirty years from now?
 
This was the question posed to Israelis this summer by Dreame, the creative force behind "The Big Dream" project. The answer: the world's largest artwork made up of 1500 yoga mats and 500 dreams for the future. These dreams included everything from environmental and cultural aspirations to visions of co-existence, language, and more.
While the exhibition made its first official appearance in the urban setting of Tel Aviv's Rabin Square (on June 21, the longest, hottest day of summer), Dreame founder Sharonna Karni Cohen has decided to bring the residual dreams of a brighter future back to life in an indoor exhibition.
 
“The Big Dream is all about turning our ideas into visual & stunning reminders of what it is we want to achieve on an individual and collective level" 
- Sharonna Karni Cohen, founder of Dreame
 
The last remaining 100 yoga mats will line the walls, floors, and space of the Minshar gallery, 18 David Khakhami St, Tel Aviv until December 14. Sun-Thu 12:00-20:00, Fri-Sat 11:00-15:00.
Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Web Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

