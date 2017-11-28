The world's largest artwork finds a new home inside the Minshar gallery

What do you imagine when you look outside of your window thirty years from now?

This was the question posed to Israelis this summer by Dreame, the creative force behind "The Big Dream" project. The answer: the world's largest artwork made up of 1500 yoga mats and 500 dreams for the future. These dreams included everything from environmental and cultural aspirations to visions of co-existence, language, and more.

While the exhibition made its first official appearance in the urban setting of Tel Aviv's Rabin Square (on June 21, the longest, hottest day of summer), Dreame founder Sharonna Karni Cohen has decided to bring the residual dreams of a brighter future back to life in an indoor exhibition.

“The Big Dream is all about turning our ideas into visual & stunning reminders of what it is we want to achieve on an individual and collective level"

- Sharonna Karni Cohen, founder of Dreame

The last remaining 100 yoga mats will line the walls, floors, and space of the Minshar gallery, 18 David Khakhami St, Tel Aviv until December 14. Sun-Thu 12:00-20:00, Fri-Sat 11:00-15:00.