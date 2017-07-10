Third time’s a cocktail! : The Israel Cocktail Festival heads to Herzliya

They say that three is a magic number – which is certainly true for the Israel Cocktail Festival.

Now entering its third year, this festive gathering of mixologists and mixed-drink enthusiasts is moving from its customary location in Neve Tzedek to the scenic Herzliya Marina.

© Tomer Gentz

Throughout the two days of the festival, leading bartenders will serve up a variety of drinks at stands featuring notable alcohol brands, including international flavors of vodka such as Polugar and Finlandia, and local favorites by Jasper Johns.

For the early sale price of NIS 69 (NIS 79 at the door, NIS 55 for Herzliya residents), attendees can sample three cocktails of their choice, ranging from fruity to funky creations.

© Tomer Gentz

What are you waiting for? Buy tickets for this celebration of creative drinks, and get ready to sip away your work-week troubles – if you take the train, you don’t even have to worry about driving home!

The Israel Cocktail Festival will be held at the Herzliya Marina on July 19-20 from 18:00-23:00. Tickets cost NIS 69 online, and NIS 79 at the door; special price of NIS 55 if you are a resident of Herzliya.

© Tomer Gentz

For more information call 03-5180533, or visit grape man's website.