This friday: 14 local musicians, 4 Tel Aviv locations, ALL for free

After an amazing opening last year, the VSOUNDS Festival turned the heart of the city into a full-fledged and re-occurring event with more than 14 performances by the most exciting artists in town. The performers will hit the stages of four hot spots in Tel Aviv, with dynamic shows...and all for free.

This Friday afternoon (November 17), expect excellent music in a bustling Tel Aviv atmosphere, where all four locations are within walking distance. The four locations are: Kuli Alma, Beit Romano, Abraxas, and Abraham Hostel. The lineup: Carolina, Monica Sex, The Giraffes, The Goldman Brothers, Liraz, Backyard Band, Echo & Tito, The Paz Band, Geva Alon, Sivan Talmor, Forest, The Shakes, Funk N' Stein, and Kutiman Orchestra.

November 17, Friday from 13:00 - free entrance. Check out the Facebook event HERE.