This season on Transparent: the Pfeffermans are heading to Israel

Guess who's coming to Israel this September?

While family dramas have been around for decades, and Jerry Seinfeld introduced Jewish comedy to the sitcom world, the combination of the two was always a rare find...until Transparent hit the Amazon T.V. screens three years ago. On top of tackling a host of relevant topics centered around gender makeup, Judaism makes its way into many a dysfunctional Pfefferman family occasions.

If bagels and lox at Shelly's condo, Josh's relationship with a female rabbi, and Gabby Hoffman's hilarious antics in her role as Ali weren't enough, recent trailers revealed that this season, Maura and the gang are heading off to Israel for a spiritual journey.

In the brand new season four trailer, the Pfeffermans are seen swimming in the Dead Sea, walking the stones of Jerusalem, wandering the desert and kissing the floor of Ben Gurion Airport (as they get knocked over by two orthodox Jews).

While a tourist destination for some, creator Jill Soloway has indicated that on their visit to Israel, the show will tackle some very political issues.

Watch out Bibi! Maura Pfefferman's in town.

Season 4 of Transparent premieres September 22 on Amazon.