  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Time Out asks: "What do you wish you were told before moving to Israel?"

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Thursday June 15 2017, 10:25am

Time Out asks: "What do you wish you were told before moving to Israel?"
Liat Cara King That a mini carton of milk isn't always milk, it's usually sour milk.
 
Gabriel Lifschitz That the Jewish cuisine here includes humus and falafel and no kreplaj and barenikes as they told us when we were kids.
 
Sarah Raanan Learn very quickly how to do online shopping.
 
Shanie Cornwall Elimelech I wish someone would have told me that VERY likely, whilst standing in the queue at the supermarket, someone would come up behind me and say "I was here before you."
 
Wayne Barry Gordon Get your tofes yarok for the drivers license in the first week of getting here. Everybody thinks that there is time to do this, but there is not.
 
Jenny Greenberg While it's a bagillion degrees in the summer, leaving every single pair of pants, sweaters, (and most importantly, infinity scarves) in Canada was a HUGE mistake.
 
Sarah Mador There are no rules here...or lines...or customer service. Also, finding an apartment usually involves a fight to the death.
 
Leah Sass Make sure you have a good support system – one really reliable person who is available for you until you make friends and get settled.
 
Julie Anne You have to heat your dood up to shower in the winter unless you want frost bite.
 
Marian Paroo That a lot of what you heard is true, you were just too stubborn and brainwashed to believe them.
 

Marshalle Grody Don't be alarmed when everyone honks all the time. Also, don't book a return flight just yet.

 

Want your chance to be published on our website? Finish this sentence: "You know you're in Israel when..." and send it to israeltimeout@gmail.com 

 

Also, check out 22 things that will definitely happen to you when you move to Israel

 
Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Time Out Israel writers
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest