TODAY ONLY: Roladin is giving away free sufganiyot

On your mark, get set, gobble!

As always, Roladin is raising the beignet bar with their collection of sufganiyot for the upcoming Hanukkah season. Today (Sunday, November 12) the badass bakery chain with baked goods to match invites you to sample a sufganiya (one per customer) free of charge from their new Hanukkah collection. The new collection is even more extravagant than last year's totally over-the-top offerings. The invitation is valid for today and today only at their Ibn Gvirol branch exclusively (17 Ibn Gvirol) until they run out of sufganiyot (or customers, which is highly unlikely).

© Ronen Mangan

TO AVOID CONFLICT, WE RECOMMEND PREPARING IN ADVANCE.

In light of the expected urgent situation, we've done some investigative research into the collection so that you can make an informed decision before entering the battle zone.

The "oh-so" goods:

1) YOLO GOLD: The most luxurious and richest of them all, containing so many ingredients and creams that it hurts just listing them...fine we'll list them: a "yolo" chocolate blend with chocolate coating, chocolate and hazelnut icing, and praline cream.

2) PANCANILLA: Shots! Shots! Shots, shots, shots, shots! This patisserie cream-filled cloud of heaven (or extremely dense fried ball of hell) is topped with white chocolate and comes with its own caramel chaser.

3) RED KISS: Hmmm...wonder what color this one features? Perhaps red fruit, plus meringue kisses, mascarpone cream, and a very berry chaser.

Roladin, 17 Ibn Gvirol branch ONLY. November 12 ONLY. From 19:30 until the last survivors are left standing ONLY.