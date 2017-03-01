Travel back in time at this 60s fashion exhibition

The 60s brought with them a breath of fresh air: a whole new movement of spiritual and sexual freedom. And with a new movement, comes new style and clothing. Israelis admired how people were dressing abroad and after the Six-Day War, economic situations improved and more Israelis were able to travel to other countries to get in touch with international fashion.

© PR

The textile revolution introduced synthetic fibers and clothes that needed no ironing, which defined the modern look of the hippie generation. On top of innovative fabrics, the flower children birthed innovative designs – unisex clothing, pants with flared legs, miniskirts, 'John Lennon' glasses. Throw in bright colors, psychedelic patterns, polka dots and enough hair spray to last a life time and you've got the sixties.

© PR

To honor Purim – the holiday dedicated to dress-up, the Neve Schechter cultural center is hosting an exhibition that highlights the best of 60s fashion in Israel. "Stripes, dots and sometimes slots" will display rare clothing items from unique collections, famous collector's items, fashion posters, and glasses all from the 60s. Check online for their accompanying weekly fashion lectures as well.