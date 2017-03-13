Unleash your inner artists at the 'Artists Colony' at Pardes Hanna-Karkur

The 'Artists Colony' at Pardes Hanna-Karkur is considered the biggest art fair in the Sharon area in 20 years. This year, the event will be held on ​​March 23-25 at select compounds around the pastoral village and in open artists houses. Over 100 local artists will take part in the festival , including world renowned artists. The artists of the colony will present: ceramics, painting, sculpture, jewelry, arts and crafts, carpentry, photography, ornaments, glass, fashion, jewelry and more.

The artists houses, located in the enchanting streets of the colony, become an open gallery, and the audience is invited to view the private work spaces of the artists, and are welcome to watch and even participate in the creative process. Visitors can enjoy various food stands, home made from the colony's own members. This year, a special 'Art Night' will be held for the first time, and the festival activities will be available on Thursday until 22:00 as well.

© PR

During the event, there will be over 50 art workshops and activities for the whole family, such as a tie-dye workshop - dyeing fabrics and clothes, workshops on the essentials of the portrait, jewelry recycling, watercolor painting, papier-mâché, sewing and embroidery on leather, as well as demo demonstrations and soap bubble painting workshops for children and parents and so much more.

In addition, there will be musical performances, street parties, an African drumming workshop and special performances for children.

Mar 23-25. Free entrance. Compounds will be open: Thu 10:00-22:00, Fri 10:00-17:00, Sat 10:00-20:00