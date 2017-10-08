After starring as wonder woman, the Israeli ​actress opened the ​SNL show with a monologue in Hebrew for viewers in Israel and participated in several sketches. This is the first time an Israeli has hosted SNL

Last night, Gal Gadot hosted Saturday Night Live and addressed the Israeli audience ​with a short monologue in Hebrew. After opening with excitement and joking about her accent ("I am from Albuquerque"), she noted that this was the first time the program ​is broadcast​ed ​live in Israel and then continued to speak in Hebrew: "This may be a big mistake. The writers here clearly know nothing about Israel. In every sketch they have me eating hummus​ ​.I think they believe that​ I am ​ ​really Wonder Woman."



Gadot, who is at the height of her success in the United States after starring in 'W​o​nder Woman' and just before 'Justice League' ​comes out next week, is participating in several sketches ​in ​the show, including a Cinderella skit and a date with OJ Simpson.

Before the show, Gadot ​appeared on Jimmy Fallon, where she introduced him and the crowd to a​n Israeli​ chocolate bar with "exploding candies"(chocolate Para).

The Saturday Night Live episode host​ed​ by Gal Gadot will air tonight (8.10) at 19:15 ​on yes Oh and yesVOD