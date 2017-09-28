Watch out Insomnia Cookies, the Night Cookie fairy is on its way to Tel Aviv!

Four brothers have succeeded in turning the "munchies" into a perfect start-up platform, sending hot cookies right to your doorstep when you need them most.

Imagine you are lying sprawled on the couch, after a long and exhausting day that you unwound from by usual means (or should we say "greens"). And with any good weed-inspired chillage comes the natural post-smoke munchies. AM:PM seems too far away, even if it is just below your building, the freezer only has freezer burnt sausages from two months ago in it, and you want something to sink your teeth into, but something good; something sweet and crisp and warm that will feel yummy in your tummy.

This is probably the scenario that went through the heads of the four siblings of the Efraim family (ages 29-44) who opened Night Cookie last week, the start-up delivery service offering hot and fresh cookies to your home.

© Aya Efraim

Cookies of the best quality, even if you'll settle for anything in your high state

The brothers, who refuse to reveal their first names, are involved in digital marketing (the two older ones), the third is a vegan cooking and baking enthusiast, and the youngest just graduated from law school. One day after talking into the night, they suddenly understood what all Tel Avivians have in common: a desire for something tasty that arrives magically in a fresh, warm, sweet state. They started with a wide range of attempts, and brought in confectioner, Ayala Inbar, of Reviva and Celia, to prepare recipes that were tried, baked, tasted, and approved.

A baker's dozen volunteer cookie-tasters later, the brothers realized they were ready. They had cookies in a variety of flavors: chocolate chip, lemon and white Belgian chocolate, salted caramel toffee, dark chocolate and chili, and even three kinds of vegan cookies. Stop smiling, now comes the disappointing twist in the story: these are not space-cookies and they don't contain any weed, so...

© Aya Efraim

You can give them to your kids

The Efraim brothers insist that these are innocent cookies. It is totally by chance that these cookies are sold only from Wednesday to Saturday from 21:00-02:00. The younger brother even volunteered at the beginning to make the deliveries himself, and meet the customers. He was amazed to discover that Tel Aviv families and parents of young children also ordered hot cookies with a silly smile on their faces.

© Aya Efraim

But wait, there's more!

The cookies are especially large, with crisp edges and gooey innards. The brothers would like to mention that the cookies will be tasty the next day, but the whole point is that the cookies are baked to order and are distributed to a limited area in the city, so they arrive within 35-45 minutes, hot from the oven. (NIS 8.5 per cookie, no shipping costs).

Incidentally, the company's policy is that cookies can be returned if you are not satisfied with the product, which means that the brothers know exactly how your thinking works when you're in your finest munchies state.

www.nightcookie.com