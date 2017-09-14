  • Blog
Watch out Shakespeare, there's a new Otello in town and his story has a much sweeter ending

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Thursday September 14 2017, 11:31am

© Anatoly Michaello

“80% ice cream, 20% chocolate,” need we say more?

When it comes to gelato, Tel Aviv has already secured its key players. Locals love consistency, but once in awhile, a dark horse steps onto the tracks. Otello Gelato, the shiny new Dizengoff ice cream parlor, is that dark horse (and we don't mean Iago).
Otello

© Anatoly Michaello

 

Don’t just peer through the huge glass-paneled windows, step inside and choose from a panoply of flavors ranging from salted peanut to all the chocolaty combinations your heart desires. But that’s not all, what really sets Otello apart is their two glorious chocolate fountains–one milk and one white–running at all times.

 

Toss in a hidden surprise at the bottom of each cone and an impressive selection of sorbets and you’ll never want to leave this frozen dessert haven. Let Otello win your sweet tooth over before the summer comes to an end. (We promise not to tell Anita's you're cheating on her).

 

Otello

© Anatoly Michaello

 

 

 

Otello Gelato, 165 Dizengoff St, Tel Aviv. Visit their FB page for the latest news.

Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Web Editor of Time Out Israel.

