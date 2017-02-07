We did it again: Israel is chosen to host Forbes’ 30 Under 30

Forbes chose Tel Aviv and Jerusalem again this year for its second Under 30 Summit EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), under the theme of Innovation, Exploration and Inspiration. This meeting of minds will take place on April 2nd—6th , gathering innovators from around the world. Already, this is shaping up to be one of the most successful networking and brainstorming events to happen in Israel.

This time last year, the invitation-only event brought together young, vibrant entrepreneurs, who divided their time between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, networking with 750 innovators in 25 industries from 35 countries.

The speaker list itself is an incredible mix of people who are changing the future. Speakers include Teddy Sagi, businessman, entrepreneur, Founder of PlayTech, Market Tech and SafeCharge, Steven Izen, Founder and CEO of Lokai (U.S.), Sean Rad, Co-founder and Chairman of Tinder (U.S.), Obinwanne Okeke, Chairman and CEO of Invictus (Nigeria), Farah Abdi, Somali refugee, author, blogger and human rights activist (Germany), and Israel’s Yossi Vardi, internet entrepreneur. Last year, New York Chocolatier, Aditi Malhotra from Tache Artisan Chocolate was one of the honored entrepreneurs who came in for the conference. “They are at the top of their game. You leave the conference on such a high and in a mindset that you can and will accomplish anything that you put your mind to,” Malhotra said.

“As these innovators explore the intersection of big data, smart design, robotics, virtual and augmented reality and other accelerating tech trends, participants in the summit will realize an evident truth,” said Randall Lane, Editor ofForbes magazine and creator of Forbes’ Under 30 franchise. “We have the tools and technologies to create a better world, if we can muster the comity and the will”.

The focus this year will be on using innovation to re-imagine humanity. It is a networking gala of all sorts with visionaries, entrepreneurs and inventors energized and eager to not just survive, but thrive. Every day of the event will have a different theme, from innovation to inspiration. The days will be filled with seminars and brainstorming, creating exciting meetings of the minds, while evenings will be filled with networking events and welcoming parties. The focus this year will be on using innovation to re-imagine humanity. It is a networking gala of all sorts with visionaries, entrepreneurs and inventors energized and eager to not just survive, but thrive. Every day of the event will have a different theme, from innovation to inspiration. The days will be filled with seminars and brainstorming, creating exciting meetings of the minds, while evenings will be filled with networking events and welcoming parties.