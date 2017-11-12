What the cluck? A one-night Tel Aviv pop up is hitting home with the ultimate crowd fave: chicken nuggets

Nostalgic for nuggets but embarrassed to be seen inside the McDonald's on Rothschild for the third time this week?

Zach Bruch and Joey Douglas Gerber have the perfect bite-sized solution: NUGZ, aka finger lickin' chicken nuggets. NUGZ is just one theme of their global pop up project, " Pop Up Bites." This is no yolk. The partners in crime will be kicking off the world tour in...you guessed it...Tel Aviv!

Courtesy of NUGZ

Without feather ado...

On November 17, the boys will set up shop inside the popular Rothschild bar, ZooZoo, closing down the bar's usual operations for an entire day of culinary creativity with an American backyard feel. Plus, the bar will be selling an assortment of drinks to help wash down those crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside chicken nuggets we all love so much.

So who is this Joey guy anyways and what does he know about chicken nuggets?

Originally born in the United States, Joey attended the Culinary Institute of America before dropping out to follow his dream and move to Israel. He is the head chef of Pop Up Bites and everything he cooks–from the bread crumbs to the batter to the sauces–is made from scratch. The NUGZ for the Tel Aviv stopover will be served four ways, each with their own unique sauces and batters. Joey will also be cooking up a vegan option (made from cauliflower) and adding his own American street food twist to it.

Courtesy of NUGZ Feeling peckish?

Come to ZooZoo and satisfy that craving before Zach and Joey fly the coop to Brooklyn, Seoul, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Vancouver.

November 17. ZooZoo , 32 Rothschild Blvd, Tel Aviv.