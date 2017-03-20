Wind of change: Myki fashion boutique migrates to the other side of town with a new collection and a new state of mind

Now that the glitter of Fashion Week is behind us and the models are all getting their beauty sleep, it's time to come back to real life and discuss wearable fashion at its best.

A good example would be veteran store Myki, the brainchild of fashion designer and boutique owner Maya Zukerman, which has been around for some time now producing style-meets-comfort fashion.

It started out in 2004 as Mayu, but after a few years and a few branches scattered around town, Zukerman and her partners agreed to go their separate ways. Maya decided to keep the store located on Rabin Square and rebrand herself as Myki.

© Ksu Shachmester

Today, with a new collection and a wide clientele base following her every move, it seems only natural that Zukerman would take the next step and separate herself completely from her old venture. The new store seems to be the exact change Zukerman was looking for. She dropped the all white designed boutique that was associated with the Mayu brand, moved to the heart of the city leaving the crowded area of Rabin Square behind, and as creative ambitious people tend to do, she is now making it better and well...bigger.

Monochromatic colors, Japanese minimalism and respect for comfort are the core values of Myki. From dresses to pants, shirts, shoes and bags, Myki has it all in small quantities, but with a ton of style. Whether it’s her own collection or Myki’s well curated garments, the motto is the same: "clothes to be worn and not clothes for the wardrobe." Aiming at creating cloths to wear on an everyday basis, Zukerman puts the emphasis on comfort with easy cuts and only fine and soft fabrics, all suitable for the Israeli weather.

© Ksu Shachmester

© Ksu Shachmester

© Ksu Shachmester

Aside from Zukerman’s own collection, the brands that can be found in the store are international designers, such as album di famiglia, aleksandr manamis, ann demeulemeester, cecchiderossi, chimala, dimissianos&miller, feit, goti, isaac sellam, officine creative, oxs-rubber soul, pal offner, pas de calais, poem bohemien, privet 0204, serienumerica, uma wang, and Israeli designers, such as julliett, karin a, luna yaker, made, maria berman, naftul, tooshaya.