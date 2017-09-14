Word on the Street: 8 ridiculous things we've overheard in Tel Aviv this month (September 2017)

It was Descartes, he's far from a desperate woman!

Beit Hapsanter

Who's the bewildered standbyer?

Habima Coffee Kiosk

I'm going to my final MASA event and then going to Shalvata to find someone to have sex with.

Sarona Market

I've never once had a good experience in the bathrooms here.

Kuli Alma

I don't know how my dad believes in God, and then I look at my mom.

Gordon Beach

How do you do a podcast about yogurt?

Bana

Or I could be an adult and not eat stale, miniature chocolates.

Gan Hapisga

I just want to take off all my clothes and curl up by the computer monitors.

Time Out Israel Offices